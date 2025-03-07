Boldy James Connects With Rising Producer Haji Outlaw For Soulful "To You She A Dime"

Boldy James always loves working with producers and sharing the spotlight so it's no surprise he's doing so with someone like Haji Outlaw.

That tape was his biggest splash of the year so far, working alongside Chuck Strangers as his producer in crime. Moreover, The Alchemist was also involved and handled all of the finer details such as mixing and mastering. Ironically, though, Boldy James is going from working with established veterans to a "rookie." That would Haji Outlaw, whose most known for his contributions to television programs such as The Eric Andre Show. He's also a producer and comedian, hence the ties to the aforementioned show. So, Haji isn't all that new or inexperienced. But in terms of working with other rappers, he is limited in that regard, only teaming up with Mike Shabb in the past. Still, though, Haji is able to match Boldy's aesthetic which soulful boom-bap, in most cases. The result is a 1:37 track called "To You She A Dime." Check it out below.

Boldy James is the definition of a hustler. The phrase "slow down" isn't in his vocabulary at all. He's essentially been releasing music nonstop every year from 2012 to today. The 2020's, out both decades he's been a part, have been the most kind to him in our estimation. He's got several classics during this five year stretch such as The Price Of Tea In China, Penalty of Leadership, Super Tecmo Bo, among others. If you wanted to make arguments for any others you most certainly could. Overall, the Detroit native has been as dominant as they come and there's no signs of him stopping. 2025 has already been a jam-packed year, dropping three tapes. Murder During Drug Traffic, Permanent Ink, and most recently, Token of Appreciation.

