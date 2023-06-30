The Alchemist remains one of the most prolific producers of our time. Over the years, he’s teamed up with a number of elite MCs to produce their projects in their entirety. However, when it comes time for him to serve up his own body of work, these same artists always come through for him. Last December, he released The Alchemist Sandwich, a 10 song album with features from Westside Gunn, Conway, ScHoolboy Q, and Earl Sweatshirt, among others.

This morning (June 30), the super producer doubled back with his newly released effort, Flying High. The eight-song project includes four original songs and their instrumentals. Earl Sweatshirt and Billy Woods join forces on “RIP Tracy.” Then, Alc pairs T.F. and Boldy James on “Trouble Man.” Other features on the project include MIKE, Sideshow, Jay Worthy, and Larry June. If you’re looking for top-tier rapping and equally impressive production, you have to press play on Flying High.

The Alchemist Returns

Flying High marks The Alchemist’s first solo release of the year but second overall. In March, the producer linked up with Larry June for the release of The Great Escape, which remains one of the better hip-hop projects of the year. The Great Escape perfectly paired The Alchemist’s ethereal style of production with June’s laidback flow, along with features from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, and more.

While Alc’ continues to play a major role behind the scenes, he actually made a brief return to rapping earlier this year. For Hit-Boy’s latest album, Surf Or Drown, the two producers swapped beats and dropped a few bars. It marked the first time in a long time that we’ve heard Alchemist get back into his rapping roots in a minute. Although he doesn’t come through with any bars on Flying High, his production prowess shines across the project. Press play above and let us knw your favorite song in the comments below.

