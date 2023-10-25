The Alchemist Announces New EP “Flying High 2,” Drops “Nothing Is Freestyle”

The Alchemist’s new EP is coming soon.

The Alchemist dropped a new track today ahead of his upcoming EP, Flying High 2. The track, "Nothing Is Freestyle," arrived alongside a moody accompanying music video. Flying High 2, is slated for release on November 3 via ALC Records. The EP will act as a follow-up to the California native's Flying High EP, which he released in June of this year.

Flying High includes features from Billy Woods, Boldy James, T.F., MIKE, Sideshow, and more. The Alchemist also teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt for "RIP Tracy." The duo also got together back in August for their joint album, Voir Dire. The project finally hit streaming services earlier this month, complete with two brand new tracks featuring Vince Staples.

Flying High 2 Arrives November 3

Voir Dire also features MIKE, who the acclaimed producer joined forces with again this year for Faith Is A Rock. The Wiki-assisted LP boasts 10 no-nonsense tracks, expanding upon their One More EP. The trio unveiled One More at the end of last year as part of their collaborative campaign with Patta and Tommy Hilfiger.

Flying High 2 isn't the only exciting project The Alchemist has on the way, either. Earlier this month, he was joined by Earl Sweatshirt and ASAP Rocky at his home studio, appearing to cook up something new for fans. While some fans suspect that the collab will appear on ASAP Rocky's eagerly-anticipated album Don't Be D*mb, the details remain unclear. He's also gearing up to embark on his tour alongside Earl Sweatshirt in support of Voir Dire. The duo will kick things off at the beginning of November with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and more. MIKE is also scheduled to join them at a handful of stops. What do you think of The Alchemist's new freestyle? Are you looking forward to his upcoming Flying High 2 EP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on The Alchemist.

