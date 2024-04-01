Drake Seemingly Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss

Overall, Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Consequently, there are plenty of other artists over the years who have come for the throne. The latest to do so is none other than Kendrick Lamar. This is probably Drizzy's most formidable opponent. Lamar is one of the greatest hip-hop artists ever and has numerous classic albums to his name. Furthermore, he can crank out hits, which just goes to show how strong his pen is. In a diss track battle between the two, it would be extremely difficult for the megastar to come out on top.

In fact, it seems like even Drake's best friends are rocking with Kendrick's verse on "Like That." As we reported earlier today, LeBron James was seen warming up while rapping to the verse. This seems like the ultimate betrayal, especially when you consider how James has always supported the Canadian artist. The verse seemed to work wonders for LeBron, as he ended up dropping a nice 40-piece on the Brooklyn Nets. As for Drake, he has seen the video. We know this because he liked a video of LeBron rapping "Like That," on Instagram.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

Drake Sees Everything

It is a subtle response, however, one has to wonder what is going through Drake's mind right now. The whole world wants him to respond. However, he has refused to do so. Only time will tell whether or not he finally changes his mind. Hopefully, he will as the world wants a competitive battle. It would be much better to have that than the entire thing after "Like That." Either way, Kendrick came with the heat, and the world is recognizing it.

Let us know what you think about Drake and his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section down below. Who do you think is going to come out on top? Will Drizzy be delivering a response anytime soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights