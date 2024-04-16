LeBron James Furious He Was Never Awarded Defensive Player Of The Year

LeBron James is arguably the best player of all time. After 21 seasons, he has won pretty much every award available in the NBA. He has the most points in NBA history and will break a couple more records before he is ultimately done with playing. His resume is pretty spotless, but players of LeBrons caliber aren't always awarded fairly due to their greatness. Lebron is known for his playmaking, scoring, and overall mind for the game combined with his athleticism. However, there is one thing missing from his resume that has to do with a part of his game that he hasn't been officially the best at. Which is defense.

LeBron has one MVP, two Finals MVPs, and countless All-NBA selections. The one award that has escaped him is the Defensive Player of the Year award. The chase-down block has been one of LeBron's signature plays throughout his career. His most famous play is a defensive one: his block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. The King is in a mode where he is looking back at his career, and he has some thoughts on never getting a DPOY.

LeBron James Thinks He Was Robbed Of A DPOY

LeBron James remarked on not winning a DPOY on The Shop, and points were made. LeBron specifically references the 2013 DPOY race, in which the Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol won the award over James. Marc Gasol won the award but was not selected as the 1st Team All-Defense, which, looking back, is eyebrow-raising. Lebron is right that it doesn't make sense the award for best defender of the year wasn't even on the 1st team. Additionally, 2013 was probably James's best defensive year. He was a juggernaut all around, able to truly hold his own against all five positions. Two years before, LeBron took the challenge of Guarding MVP Derrick Rose, shutting him down in the playoffs.

LeBron has pretty much always been a great defender. However he doesn't have the hardware that he probably deserved. LeBron Will have to make do with all the records and awards he does have. LeBron and the Lakers face off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in the NBA play-in tournament. We will more than likely be seeing a signature chase-down block by LeBron for old-time's sake.

