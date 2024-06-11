Kevin Durant Hilariously Claps Back At Fan Who Commented On His Legacy

KD is quick with the social media clap back as always.

Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players of all time, but he might be an even better poster. The star of the Phoenix Suns answered a fan on X. The fan said that the only way the future Hall of Famer "can redeem his legacy" is by going back to the Oklahoma City Thunder and winning a championship. Durant said the fan should be concerned about other matters at this time. KD left OKC for Golden State some years ago. The Thunder are now a great young team. Many fans and pundits think KD could go back and help them win a championship.

Durant has distinguished himself on social media by making provocative statements or by just sharing rambling thoughts. He has also faced criticism from fans and members of the media. His candid thoughts provide a refreshing contrast to the majority of elite athletes, who have been rigorously trained to keep their comments under wraps. To the extent that the fan brought it up, Durant's harsh reply likely demonstrates his contempt for discussing how his accomplishments would be interpreted and remembered once more.

Kevin Durant Claps Back At Fan

Kevin Durant has dealt with the moving of goalposts about his career for a long time. Firstly, it was about Durant needing a title to keep up with LeBron James. As well as the Thunder's inability to win a championship. After joining a roster that was stacked and winning two titles with the Golden State Warriors, it still wasn't enough for fans or the media. The topic of discussion has now switched to how, after building a superteam with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets and then paving his own route to the Suns, he appears to have failed to find the fulfillment he wanted.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been battling this war for at least a decade, so it should come as no surprise that he became defensive at another discussion of his legacy on the court. A reunion in OKC might be a god and sentimental move that would look to make up for past actions. His future in Phoenix is uncertain and it could be a real possibility he moves on sooner than later. Overall, do not come at KD on the internet, it never ends well.