Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer & Wack 100 Trade Blows Over Snitching Accusations

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
It did not take long for Wack 100 to cause some controversy after Pooh Shiesty was released from prison, which Bradford Cohen addressed.

A lot of folks have welcomed Pooh Shiesty back to the rap world after his release from prison over gun charges this month, but this also led to some controversy. When Wack 100 did some more digging on the case and got some alleged paperwork, he suggested that he may have snitched in order to get a smaller sentence.

After this take went viral, the rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen took to Instagram to respond to it in a video, as covered by XXL. He blasted Wack's claims and explained why he believes they did not cooperate with police in the way that some folks have assumed.

"The allegation that Pooh gave up information in this case is so idiotic," Cohen remarked. "Pooh Shiesty gave up no one. We never cooperated with the government whatsoever. Our defense was that we blamed the alleged victims. The victims were trying to rob Pooh and his crew and that's why the guns came out." He explained that the discovery of guns and ammo in an alleged victim's car is what contributed to a smaller sentence.

"What was cooperation was the amazing work of his lawyer, me," Bradford Cohen continued concerning Pooh Shiesty's release. "Not one single defendant in that case flipped on anybody. Because there was no one to flip on."

Pooh Shiesty Snitch Allegations

Nevertheless, Wack 100 stands by his assessment of Pooh Shiesty's freedom. He brought up alleged paperwork that shows he cooperated with police after a 2020 arrest in Florida, relaying this to DJ Akademiks. Then, the commentator and music executive reacted to Bradford Cohen's takedown and dismissed it.

Basically, Wack thinks that Cohen is mischaracterizing the evidence against the alleged victims, claiming that they were the ones to give that information to the court and thus reduce their sentence while placing more blame on the alleged victims.

Wack 100 Response

No matter what side you fall on, fans find it heartening to see Pooh Shiesty back in the fold, although this debate might cause some unexpected friction. It's still all speculative and too early to tell, so we'll see if there is anything else to this narrative.

