J Cole, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage & More Join The Final Dreamville Festival's 2025 Lineup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 808 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Lil Wayne 21 Savage Dreamville Festival 2025 Lineup Hip Hop News
July 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Recording artist J. Cole (Jermaine Lamarr Cole) performs live during Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
J Cole recently confused fans by allegedly teasing his retirement, but that won't happen before 21 Savage, Lil Wayne and more hit Dreamville.

J Cole still has to drop his long-awaited album The Fall Off, but with no will to rush it, he can focus on giving fans the best-case scenario for one last concert series ride. The lineup for the very last Dreamville Festival – taking place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6 in Raleigh, North Carolina – is finally in our hands. On Saturday, here's the breakdown: Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys (Juvenile, B.G., and Turk) and the Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman), 21 Savage, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ludacris, Ari Lennox, Chief Keef, Keyshia Cole, Bas, Young Nudy, Ab-Soul, Lute, Omen, Kai Ca$h, and Niko Brim.

As for Sunday, the Dreamville Festival boasts J. Cole himself, Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, J.I.D, Wale, Coco Jones, BigXthaPlug, EARTHGANG, Anycia, Cozz, and Akia. Fans are very excited about this collection of amazing artist, and the fact this is Dreamville's last-ever iteration should make things all the more special. Some fans had expressed confusion over Cole wearing an "I'm Retired" hoodie recently. Fortunately, it seems like this isn't the case at all, and if it is, it certainly won't happen before this big moment.

Read More: J. Cole Is At A Fork In The Road – Can He Bounce Back Before "The Fall Off"?

J Cole New Album

Speaking of debunked retirement and an earlier allusion to new music, J. Cole is working hard on The Fall Off, which fans believe will be his magnum opus. "I knowwww mannnn. I'm off to a bad start with the consistency, but I'ma do better! Watch!!" he wrote on his blog last month, hinting at the new album. "I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It's a juggling act that a blog post wouldn't do justice in explaining. But with that said, I'm back tending to this garden."

Meanwhile, J. Cole still has beef to handle. A$AP Rocky made it easy for him recently, rapping in a new song preview that he isn't picking sides between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, or Cole. On the other hand, Freddie Gibbs recently seemed to diss the North Carolina spitter on his new song "The Big 2," whose title seemingly alludes to Cole's apology over the K.Dot and Drizzy clash. Regardless of all these narratives, the final Dreamville Festival will be a treasure to experience.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Denies Siding With Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Or J Cole On Upcoming Song

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Tennessean Music J Cole Finally Shares An Update On New Music 2.2K
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music J. Cole Announces Dreamville Festival Lineup: 21 Savage, Big Sean & More 5.0K
J Cole Im Retired Hoodie The Fall Off Hip Hop News Streetwear J Cole Leaves Fans Puzzled After Wearing "I'm Retired" Hoodie Amid "The Fall Off" Hype 4.8K
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets Music J Cole Provides Disappointing Update On His Upcoming Album 8.3K