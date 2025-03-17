J Cole, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage & More Join The Final Dreamville Festival's 2025 Lineup

J Cole still has to drop his long-awaited album The Fall Off, but with no will to rush it, he can focus on giving fans the best-case scenario for one last concert series ride. The lineup for the very last Dreamville Festival – taking place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6 in Raleigh, North Carolina – is finally in our hands. On Saturday, here's the breakdown: Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys (Juvenile, B.G., and Turk) and the Big Tymers (Mannie Fresh and Birdman), 21 Savage, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ludacris, Ari Lennox, Chief Keef, Keyshia Cole, Bas, Young Nudy, Ab-Soul, Lute, Omen, Kai Ca$h, and Niko Brim.

As for Sunday, the Dreamville Festival boasts J. Cole himself, Erykah Badu, Tems, GloRilla, J.I.D, Wale, Coco Jones, BigXthaPlug, EARTHGANG, Anycia, Cozz, and Akia. Fans are very excited about this collection of amazing artist, and the fact this is Dreamville's last-ever iteration should make things all the more special. Some fans had expressed confusion over Cole wearing an "I'm Retired" hoodie recently. Fortunately, it seems like this isn't the case at all, and if it is, it certainly won't happen before this big moment.

J Cole New Album

Speaking of debunked retirement and an earlier allusion to new music, J. Cole is working hard on The Fall Off, which fans believe will be his magnum opus. "I knowwww mannnn. I'm off to a bad start with the consistency, but I'ma do better! Watch!!" he wrote on his blog last month, hinting at the new album. "I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It's a juggling act that a blog post wouldn't do justice in explaining. But with that said, I'm back tending to this garden."