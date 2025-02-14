Freddie Gibbs Releases The Full Version Of "Nobody Like You" Off Of "You Only Die 1nce"

Gibbs is getting to the holiday spirit, but could this be a subtle shot at Drake & PND?

It makes for a truly satisfying moment for fans as we now know how well this would have fit into the personal project. Gibbs gives his perspective on his failures while also detailing his struggles growing up in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. However, towards the backend of the song, things get a little interesting lyrically. "Monkey n**** you Bubbles, and I'm Michael / [...] / Set the flows to unlawful / I might catch a lawsuit so you lucky I ain't caught you." This could be a reach, but this may be a subliminal shot for Drake (and PARTYNEXTDOOR). Not only is it a potential diss regarding Drizzy's UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," but this also could be a warning for him copying the $oul $old $eparately aesthetic for $$$4U. Gibbs tweeted about it saying, "Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered."

On Halloween 2024, Gary, Indiana MC Freddie Gibbs shared You Only Die 1nce. The 12-track album was his first since 2022's $oul $old $eparately and a sequel to 2017's You Only Live 2wice. On Die 1nce there's an interlude cut called "Nobody Like You." Overall, it briefly touched on past relationships and how the seemed to have ended in ugly fashion. However, vocals from Gibbs were non-existent on it as it was a series of voicemails instead. It's a shame too because at its core there were some great ideas on it. Particularly instrumentally speaking, with frequent producer Andrew "Pops" Papaleo perfecting a stunning sample flip. Well, with it being Valentine's Day and the track focusing on lost flings, Freddie Gibbs has decided to reinvigorate the interlude. The title remains the same, but the Alfredo co-creator absolutely skates over the production.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.