Freddie Gibbs Releases The Full Version Of "Nobody Like You" Off Of "You Only Die 1nce"

On Halloween 2024, Gary, Indiana MC Freddie Gibbs shared You Only Die 1nce. The 12-track album was his first since 2022's $oul $old $eparately and a sequel to 2017's You Only Live 2wice. On Die 1nce there's an interlude cut called "Nobody Like You." Overall, it briefly touched on past relationships and how the seemed to have ended in ugly fashion. However, vocals from Gibbs were non-existent on it as it was a series of voicemails instead. It's a shame too because at its core there were some great ideas on it. Particularly instrumentally speaking, with frequent producer Andrew "Pops" Papaleo perfecting a stunning sample flip. Well, with it being Valentine's Day and the track focusing on lost flings, Freddie Gibbs has decided to reinvigorate the interlude. The title remains the same, but the Alfredo co-creator absolutely skates over the production.
It makes for a truly satisfying moment for fans as we now know how well this would have fit into the personal project. Gibbs gives his perspective on his failures while also detailing his struggles growing up in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. However, towards the backend of the song, things get a little interesting lyrically. "Monkey n**** you Bubbles, and I'm Michael / [...] / Set the flows to unlawful / I might catch a lawsuit so you lucky I ain't caught you." This could be a reach, but this may be a subliminal shot for Drake (and PARTYNEXTDOOR). Not only is it a potential diss regarding Drizzy's UMG lawsuit over "Not Like Us," but this also could be a warning for him copying the $oul $old $eparately aesthetic for $$$4U. Gibbs tweeted about it saying, "Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered."
Freddie Gibbs "Nobody Like You"
