Playboi Carti Rug Pulls Fans As Streamers Like Kai Cenat & DJ Akademiks Descend Into Madness

Playboi Carti's I AM MUSIC is set to be the biggest album of 2025, however, if you woke up this morning expecting an album, you are currently being hit with a harsh reality. Go check Spotify. It's not there. Okay, no check Apple Music. It's not there. Carti's inner-circle has been teasing the fact that the album will drop "any minute" now but there is no sign that this is actually true. Instead, fans are starting to get cranky, especially since some folks stayed up to get the first listen.

It has been a brutal night for a whole lot of people and that is especially true for all of the streamers out there. DJ Akademiks and Kai Cenat have been especially active tonight. Cenat has over 300K people watching his stream. In fact, Playboi Carti Facetimed with Kai moments ago and told the streamer that the album would be out in another two hours. This led to some hilarious antics on stream, with Cenat almost breaking his entire setup in anger.

Is "I AM MUSIC" Out Yet?

Things are clearly not going as planned and it appears as though Playboi Carti has rug pulled his fans, once again. The artist has a propensity to lead his supporters astray and this has become yet another one of those instances. Although his delays could simply be a by-product of sample clearances, fans feel like he should have dealt with that earlier. After all, this album is over four years in the making, which has made people's patience wear extremely thin.

DJ Akademiks Is Done With Playboi Carti