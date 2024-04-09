Ye's Donda Academy Accuser Allegedly Still Has A Daughter In The School's Choir

The month of April started off with some wild claims from a new lawsuit filed against Ye, formerly Kanye West, and his Donda Academy school. It's hardly the first time anybody has taken him to court over the controversial Academy. Last year bizarre details emerged from a lawsuit about the school. They claimed it had open skylights and no windows because the rapper reportedly didn't like glass. West was also hit with lawsuits relating to racial discrimination and wrongful termination. Those have both come up repeatedly from the school.

The newest lawsuit features some of the most bizarre claims yet. Included in the lawsuit are claims that he threatened to shave children's heads and lock them in cages at the school. Almost as audacious is some of what West reportedly said to students and faculty. The lawsuit cites an antisemitic rant he went on following Adidas cutting ties with him for his public antisemitic comments. It also details conspiracies he reportedly pushed about gay people and population control. The suit itself is over discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. But recently Page Six uncovered some interesting information relating to the family of the man who filed the suit.

Ye's Accuser Still Has A Daughter In Donda Choir

New information uncovered from the Academy's attendance records revealed that the man who filed the lawsuit has a daughter who is still participating in the Donda Choir. Records show that she's continued to attend even as the lawsuit was filed last week. In their report, Page Six even goes as far as to say that he's made "no attempt" to have his daughter removed from the choir. The news immediately had some of the rapper's biggest followers trying to poke holes in the lawsuit's credibility online.

