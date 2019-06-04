racial discrimination
- Pop CultureTyrese Sues Home Depot Over Racial Discrimination Claims Following Viral IncidentThe actor and singer posted various videos of the interaction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Calls Out The Olympics For Racial DiscriminationSha'Carri Richardson calls out the Olympics for racial discrimination after Kamila Valieva particpated in the Winter Olympics, despite testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicYoung Thug & Gunna Claim Pilot Was Racist After Getting Kicked Off Private Jet: "That Ain't P"Drake offered to send them another plane.By Thomas Galindo
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- RandomRich The Kid Alleges Racial Discrimination After Being Kicked Off FlightRich The Kid wasn't happy after being kicked off a flight recently.By Alexander Cole
- TV"Dear White People" Star Jeremy Tardy Not Returning For Season 4Jeremy Tardy says he won't be returning to "Dear White People" after citing racial discrimination during contract negotiations.By Cole Blake
- TVMo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Allowed To Move ForwardThings are not looking good for Netflix in the Mo'Nique discrimination lawsuit. By Madusa S.
- Politics“CAREN Act” Proposed In San Francisco To Outlaw Racially-Motivated 911 Calls"Karens" your time is up!By Madusa S.
- SportsPhiladelphia 76ers Investigating Racism Allegations On Dance TeamA former Sixers dancer is making serious allegations against the team and its players.By Madusa S.
- RandomWalmart Will No Longer Lock Up Black Beauty ProductsAfter facing online criticism, Walmart will no longer hold black beauty products in locked cases.By Noah John
- TV"The Rookie" Producers Find No "Inappropriate" Behavior In Star's AccusationsShe quit the show after saying she experienced racial and sexual harassment.By Erika Marie
- CrimeA Race Ting? G-Eazy Treated Very Differently Than A$AP Rocky By Swedish OfficialsYou can't ignore the facts.By hnhh
- EntertainmentLL Cool J Blames Lack Of Chapstick Sponsorships On His "Black Lips"LL Cool J speaks out on his prior experiences with racism.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Central Park Five" Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Dropped By PublisherLinda Fairstein continues to accumulate L's. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentComedian Leslie Jones Blasts Sephora Right Before Sensitivity TrainingLeslie Jones puts Sephora on blast. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStatistics Show 98% Of "Sagging" Law Arrests Are Black People: ReportA new crime report yielded the numbers. By Aida C.