Kanye West Tries To Justify Firing Security Guard Over Dreadlocks

Kanye West is arguing the firing was fair.

Kanye West is arguing that his decision to fire Benjamin Deshon Provo was justifiable after the former security guard sued him, earlier this year. Provo claims West let him go for refusing to shave his dreadlocks after the Yeezy mogul and his own manager, John Hicks, demanded he do so. He previously worked at Donda Academy and Sunday Service events as well as at a Yeezy warehouse in 2021.

“Defendants are informed and believe, and based on such information and belief allege that Defendants were justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint,” Ye’s lawyers argued in response to the claims, as caught by In Touch Weekly. In turn, they want a California judge to dismiss the case.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

As for Provo's lawsuit, his attorney argued that “Hicks approached Plaintiff and stated, ‘Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’ Plaintiff refused to shave his head, and as a result thereof, his employment was terminated.” Provo is also accusing West of allegedly discriminating against Black employees and expressing “negative beliefs associated with prominent Black leaders.” For instance, he claims West banned books by Martin Luther King Jr. from the school. Provo and his team further claimed: “Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other Black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts. Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”