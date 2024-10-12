Kanye West Allegedly Shoots His Shot With Streamer & Adult Star In Alleged Leaked DMs

Amouranth brought forth new Ye allegations amid accusations from other individuals.

Kanye West is facing a lot of disturbing allegations as of late, but this less egregious (albeit still divisive) allegation from streamer and adult content creator Amouranth might not be all the way true. For those unaware, she reportedly shared a screenshot of Ye allegedly sending her various DMs after her appearance on the PillowTalk podcast, although it's unclear where she posted it or if it's confirmed that she's the one who shared it. In the alleged message exchange, the streamer basically expresses confusion over his alleged "hit me when done" opener, which he allegedly followed up with the following messages: "I just want to say when can we lock in?" and "If you want to hang and listen to Vultures song."

If you search this situation up on social media sites like Twitter, you will see how there are some folks claiming that Amouranth actually faked these DMs, that someone else is behind this supposedly false allegation, or that someone else leaked the allegedly real interaction without their permission. However, all these allegations remain unconfirmed and speculative at press time. In fact, Amouranth seemed to call out a fake Kanye West account online to prove her claims... Or disprove that it was her? This whole situation is a bit of an unclear mess, so take these allegations about the Bully artist with a grain of salt.

Kanye West's Alleged DMs To Streamer

Regardless, Kanye West has much more damning allegations to address. Lauren Pisciotta, his former assistant who previously sued him for alleged sexual harassment, reportedly filed a new lawsuit accusing him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her. At press time, Ye has not responded publicly to these allegations. He also previously denied her harassment allegations against him.

Amouranth Responds

Meanwhile, other folks are speculating on what the Chicago creative is up to in Tokyo, whether or not he and Bianca Censori got a divorce, and a whole lot else. It's a murky and unclear time for him when it comes to the current headlines around him, and we don't know if he will respond to any of this. We'll see what's next for Kanye West...

