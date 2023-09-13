Kanye West Wanted His Home To Have No Electricity Or Windows

Despite popping up occasionally in some NSFW moments with wife Binaca Censori around Italy, Kanye West has transitioned into living a mostly private life. Some of the only times we get details into his strange world is through the court system. Previously the rapper has been subject to plenty of lawsuits in recent years. They've been related to workspaces for his GAP collaboration, his DONDA Academy schools, and more. Now a new lawsuit comes from a man who was fired by West for failing to perform some strange requests while remodeling his home.

According to TMZ, Tony Saxon is now suing Kanye West. Saxon was reportedly hired in 2021 to serve as the project manager on a remodel of West's Malibu home. He was while also serving as caretaker and security for the property. In the lawsuit there are plenty of alarming details about interactions between the pair. Saxon claims that he worked 16-hour days on the property and was only paid for one week of work in two months. Things reached a climax when West asked Saxon to remove all the windows and electricity from the property and bring in large generators instead. Saxon expressed concern for the safety issues and fire hazards the plan would create and refused. Consequently he was fired by West. In his lawsuit, he's asking for damages and unpaid wages for various labor code violations.

Kanye West Sued For Asking For No Windows Or Electricity In Home

If that sounds familiar, it's because windows have been involved in previous lawsuits made against West. A lawsuit made over West's DONDA Academy claimed that the school didn't have any windows. It was reportedly left that way because the rapper "did not like glass."

The lawsuit claimed that some classrooms had skylights left open. That meant that every time it rained the room itself would get wet. What do you think of Kanye West's request that all the windows and electricity to be removed from his house? Let us know in the comment section below.

