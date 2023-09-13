Kanye West Impersonator Dons “Jewish Lives Matter” Shirt

The statement was made at New York Fashion Week.

BYAlexander Cole
By now, everyone probably knows about Kanye West's foray into anti-Semitism and white supremacy. Back in 2022, Kanye was hanging out with some pretty bad people. Notably, he was besties with Nick Fuentes who is knowing for being an avid white supremacist. Overall, it was extremely jarring to see Ye in this position. However, he continued to act in a bizarre manner and for many, it was the last straw. Ye had overstayed his welcome in the hearts of some of his fans, and they continue to boycott him, to this day.

Kanye and his antics left one man in a precarious position. The man in question is Baron Jay Littleton Jr. who is known as "The Kanye Clone." He has been impersonating Ye for the better part of a decade. Although his job has become that much more difficult considering the perception around his doppelganger. That said, Littleton Jr. attempted to make a statement at New York Fashion Week over the weekend. He did so by donning a "Jewish Lives Matter" shirt on the runway.

A Fake Kanye West On The Runway

Essentially, Littleton Jr. wanted to make a positive statement that would resonate with people. At the end of the day, he just wants to see all people get their due respect. “My intention behind it is that each culture can rally around each other,” Littleton Jr. said in an interview with The Algemeiner. “All ethnicities matter. Black Lives Matter, white lives matter… I feel like because I look like Kanye West, I’m at an advantage to spread the message and to fill in the gaps that Kanye West is not able to fill in.”

Kanye West once wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week. Consequently, this recent t-shirt stands in stark contrast to that message. Let us know what you think of what Littleton Jr. did, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

