After spewing bigoted remarks for a few weeks now, much of the fashion and entertainment industry has distanced itself from Kanye West. Ye has showed little sign of slowing his rampage, even though he’s been kicked off of most social media platforms.

Without his Twitter and Instagram accounts to turn to, it seems West is now holding off-the-cuff news conferences. Leaving his daughter North West’s basketball game Friday (October 21), Ye took questions in front of a group of paparazzi, taking the time to address his falling out with Balenciaga and to rattle off more anti-semitic tropes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to Kanye, Balenciaga cutting ties with him didn’t mean much because they weren’t paying him much. He said the move was simply to “just try to score points,” and continued to level that accusation at LeBron James and N.O.R.E., who both took interviews with Kanye off their shows.

LeBron James’ producing partner Maverick Carter took the Ye episode of The Shop down, citing Ye’s “hate speech.” N.O.R.E. followed suit with Ye’s Drink Champs episode which saw West continuing his anti-semitic rant.

It seems Ye has yet to learn any lesson from the backlash to his bigoted comments, saying to reporters outside of his daughter’s basketball game, “I want to talk about the Jewish comment. It’s actually proving the exact point that I made. So many actors been bullied behind the scenes.” Ye then continued to regurgitate age-old anti-semitic talking points.

Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was also at their daughter’s game, but she and Ye did not interact. This, however, didn’t stop the Chicago rapper from ending his press conference with a birthday shoutout for her.

