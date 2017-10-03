sexist
- RandomWhite Professor Resigns After Posing As Female Immigrant Of Color On TwitterA white chemistry professor has resigned after impersonating a female immigrant of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments.By Cole Blake
- TVJulia Louis-Dreyfus On "SNL" Enviornment: "It Was Very Sexist"Louis-Dreyfus pulled no punches talking about "SNL."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Peleton Wife" Finally Comments On Controversial Commercial"Shocked and overwhelmed..."By Noah C
- MusicJermaine Dupri Launches "So So Def Female Cypher" In Response To Sexist BacklashJermaine Dupri draws a feeble hand in response to the "stripper rapper" backlash.By Devin Ch
- TVCharles Barkley Roasts LaVar Ball And Calls Him A "Village Idiot:" WatchBarkley doesn't have much respect for the Ball family patriarch.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Denies Calling Meghan Markle "Nasty" Despite Audio ProofDonald Trump is clapping back.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentAyesha Curry Claps Back Perfectly At Sexist Troll After "Stay In Kitchen" CommentAyesha don't play. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy Exposed By Danity Kane: Slut-Shamed & Being Called "Too Dark" & "Ugly"The ladies air out the details of their personal experiences.By Zaynab
- SocietyAmber Rose Gears Up For The Los Angeles Slut WalkShe looks forward to upsetting the sexists and supporting the marginalized.By Zaynab
- PoliticsSia Recalls The Time She Denied Donald Trump's Request For A Picture On "SNL"Sia didn't want to be seen with Trump. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSandra Bullock Claims Tabloid Tried To Pit "Ocean's 8" Cast Against Each OtherBullock believes "everyone wanted us to be pulling each other's hair out."By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSerena Williams Was Seriously Asked If She's "Intimidated" By "Supermodel Good Looks"Bill Simons really messed up on this one. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Donald Trump NY Post Cover Causes Backlash Over Sexist PunsSome people aren't pleased with NY Post's treatment of Kim Kardashian. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicEve & Sheryl Underwood Roast DJ Khaled For His No Oral Sex ClaimsDJ Khaled lost a few fans. By Chantilly Post
- LifeGucci Sued For Sexual Harassment After Manager Reportedly "Whipped It Out"A manager at Gucci's Chicago branch is giving the brand a bad name. By Mitch Findlay