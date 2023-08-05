Coi Leray Shows Off New Ink, Twerks On IG

Coi Leray took to social media today (August 5), showing fans her latest tattoo. The “Players” rapper twerks while flexing her new ink in a clip. The tattoo is situated on the back of her thigh, and reads “Coi Leray” in bright pink bubbly letters. The piece is also decorated with some small red hearts and stars.

As expected, followers are thirsting for Leray after her latest video, and sharing their thoughts in the comments section. “This is mad cute,” one fan says. Other commenters, however, note how the tattoo says her own name, finding it somewhat strange. Those who were able to avert their gaze to the tattoo seem to love the piece, though. Some simply found it difficult to focus on the ink amid her moves. “Anybody looking at the tat ?” someone jokes. Coi has never been coy about showing off her figure, and her latest post is no exception.

Coi Leray’s “Coi Leray” Tattoo

Some users in Coi’s comments section, however, couldn’t refrain from weighing in on a recent snippet the performer shared. At the end of last month, she posted a 30-second teaser of some new music she has on the way. “Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag,” she sings. For obvious reasons, the shade got social media users talking. Coi’s apparent mention of Latto also seemed to be a direct response to the rapper mentioning her on her hit track “Put It On Da Floor.”

In the past, Coi has spoken on being mentioned in the song, also revealing why she wasn’t comfortable with it. The lyric “blunts big as Coi Leray,” didn’t sit well with her, as she says she’s not a fan of people speaking on her body. She’s received a decent amount of shaming in the past for her petite frame. With that being said, she appears to be embracing her body in recent months, frequently taking the time to bless fans’ feeds with thirst traps.

