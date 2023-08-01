Coi Leray Shares Saucy New Thirst Traps With Fans

Coi Leray is no stranger to interacting with her fans through social media and earlier today she gave them even more to chew on. Sporting nothing but a small pink top and some underwear she showed off a lot of skin across four photos. They come in the form of a pair of mirror selfies and two more conventional pics that show off all of Coi’s assets, including her plentiful tattoos. The caption reads “I’m a butterfly baby 🦋💖🌚🌚🐬🌙.” That cute aesthetic seems to underline pretty much the entirety of the post.

Even in her own comment section, however, fans can’t help but playfully poke fun at Coi Leray. “Panties out the kid section,” one comment reads in reference to the rapper’s black and red striped underwear. “When she twerks u hear straight sticks and bones,” says another comment making a joke about her skinny frame. There are also plenty of comments in support of Coi. Many of them reference the pictures themselves and compliment her looks. Others praise her for her musical output, with one highly liked comment calling her the best female rapper in the game right now.

Coi Leray Dazzles Fans In New Pics

Last week, Coi Leray took to TikTok to share a snippet of new music with her fans. While many focused on how excited they were to hear the track, others noticed that there were lyrics dissing Latto on the song. “Hop up on that couch and roll lil Latto out the bag,” Coi says on the song. It’s a response to a lyric that Latto sang on her track “Put It On Da Floor” earlier this year which Coi interpreted as a diss, even though many fans disagreed.

Coi Leray released her sophomore album Coi earlier this year. The album featured her hit song “Players” which has hung in the Hot 100 for most of 2023. It also featured appearances from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. What do you think of Coi Leray’s new thirst traps? Let us know in the comment section below.

