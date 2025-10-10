Blueface grabbed a legal victory earlier this week as he remains behind California bars. The "Thotiana" rapper is now allowed to be on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown thanks to a ruling on Tuesday. Per 8 News Now, Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney lifted the ban, which was instituted about two years ago.
If you remember, it was supposed to be for three years and stems from a 2022 shooting outside of a now-defunct strip club. It left one man injured and it could have led Blueface to a 2-5-year prison sentence. However, he took a plea deal to reduce the severity of his punishment.
Blue plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and a felony count of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. Initially, the MC was charged with attempted murder.
When Is Blueface Coming Home?
But while this ban is now gone, there is a catch. Blueface can only visit the Strip or downtown for employment purposes only. Overall, it's a win, especially since he can still make money in one of the most bustling cities in America.
Elsewhere, as we alluded to, Face is still behind bars for his probation violation. It relates to a separate assault case from 2021. There's a chance that he can go on parole by the end of the year, specifically in December.
But that's when he's merely eligible, so there's a chance he won't be out of California prison until 2026.
