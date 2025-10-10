Blueface Gets His Las Vegas Strip Ban Lifted But There's A Catch

BY Zachary Horvath 300 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daniels Leather Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface was able to dodge a 2-5-year prison sentence stemming from this Las Vegas strip club shooting that occurred in October 2022.

Blueface grabbed a legal victory earlier this week as he remains behind California bars. The "Thotiana" rapper is now allowed to be on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown thanks to a ruling on Tuesday. Per 8 News Now, Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney lifted the ban, which was instituted about two years ago.

If you remember, it was supposed to be for three years and stems from a 2022 shooting outside of a now-defunct strip club. It left one man injured and it could have led Blueface to a 2-5-year prison sentence. However, he took a plea deal to reduce the severity of his punishment.

Blue plead guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and a felony count of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. Initially, the MC was charged with attempted murder.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

When Is Blueface Coming Home?
Rapper Blueface Arrested on Robbery Charges
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a.k.a. Blueface, is seen in a booking photo following his arrest for robbery on June 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Porter is accused of having taken a woman's cell phone at the Palms Casino on May 29. Porter is also currently facing charges of attempted murder for a separate October 2022 incident. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

But while this ban is now gone, there is a catch. Blueface can only visit the Strip or downtown for employment purposes only. Overall, it's a win, especially since he can still make money in one of the most bustling cities in America.

Elsewhere, as we alluded to, Face is still behind bars for his probation violation. It relates to a separate assault case from 2021. There's a chance that he can go on parole by the end of the year, specifically in December.

But that's when he's merely eligible, so there's a chance he won't be out of California prison until 2026.

Read More: Young Thug "UY Scuti" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.9K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 806
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.7K
Comments 1