50 Cent Laughs At Woman Doing Lil Kim's Signature Dance To Dodge Drive-By Shooting

BYGabriel Bras Nevares855 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Rapper Lil' Kim performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Fif held back his trolling this time... at least, a little bit.

50 Cent and Lil Kim aren't exactly on the best of terms, but even the former couldn't deny that this was quite the bizarre but fortunate story to witness. Moreover, he shared a news clip on Instagram on Wednesday (May 1) of an Alabama woman named Shariah Taylor who recounted her almost deadly experience with a drive-by shooting. "I hear about 7 rounds,” she told the WTVY news network of the incident, which reportedly occurred outside of her apartment complex. “So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off."

Fortunately, Taylor and her baby were able to flee the scene unscathed, although it must still be a very frightening thing to look back on. Maybe that's what made 50 Cent refrain from commenting on Lil Kim's signature moves this time around, but he still found the overall explanation comical. "IM DOING THE LITTLE KIM !!! [laughing face emoji] LOL," he captioned his repost of the news report. For the younger kids out there, Kim's bob-and-weave moves, which you can see GIFs of in the comments under the IG post below, reportedly originated in the "Quiet Storm (remix)" music video.

Read More: What Is Lil Kim’s Best-Selling Album?

50 Cent Reacts To Woman Using Lil Kim's Dance Moves During Shooting

Furthermore, 50 Cent's trolling of Lil Kim's moves occurred as recently as 2021, when he compared her to the titular villain from the 1993 horror flick The Leprechaun. "Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy," she replied to his jabs, calling him "lame" and "corny" to boot. Even the Junior M.A.F.I.A. member's ex, Mr. Papers, got roped into the Fif beef for a brief moment. Things almost got deep there...

Meanwhile, Lil Kim's probably got bigger things to worry about right now than a potential G-Unit attack, such as controversy around her much younger boyfriend. Those gossip points always end up causing a lot of contention, so we'll see how or if she responds to it at all. As for 50 Cent, trolling is just what he does. Will he ever surprise us again? Only time will tell.

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Eminem To Troll Diddy With Latest Jokes

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesMusicLil' Kim Fires Back At "Obsessed" 50 Cent: "This Is Getting Creepy"113.4K
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty ImagesMusicLil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent36.5K
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images, Dominik Bindl / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicLil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent: "I See U Still In Ur Feels Over That Dinner Date"79.7K
Paras Griffin, Leon Bennett/Getty ImagesMusic50 Cent Violates Lil' Kim With Meme Video20.2K