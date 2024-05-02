50 Cent Laughs At Woman Doing Lil Kim's Signature Dance To Dodge Drive-By Shooting

50 Cent and Lil Kim aren't exactly on the best of terms, but even the former couldn't deny that this was quite the bizarre but fortunate story to witness. Moreover, he shared a news clip on Instagram on Wednesday (May 1) of an Alabama woman named Shariah Taylor who recounted her almost deadly experience with a drive-by shooting. "I hear about 7 rounds,” she told the WTVY news network of the incident, which reportedly occurred outside of her apartment complex. “So I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, doing my Lil Kim. I’m trying to get my baby in the car, then I threw my baby in the backseat and we just sped off."

Fortunately, Taylor and her baby were able to flee the scene unscathed, although it must still be a very frightening thing to look back on. Maybe that's what made 50 Cent refrain from commenting on Lil Kim's signature moves this time around, but he still found the overall explanation comical. "IM DOING THE LITTLE KIM !!! [laughing face emoji] LOL," he captioned his repost of the news report. For the younger kids out there, Kim's bob-and-weave moves, which you can see GIFs of in the comments under the IG post below, reportedly originated in the "Quiet Storm (remix)" music video.

50 Cent Reacts To Woman Using Lil Kim's Dance Moves During Shooting

Furthermore, 50 Cent's trolling of Lil Kim's moves occurred as recently as 2021, when he compared her to the titular villain from the 1993 horror flick The Leprechaun. "Ur so Obsessed wit me this is getting creepy," she replied to his jabs, calling him "lame" and "corny" to boot. Even the Junior M.A.F.I.A. member's ex, Mr. Papers, got roped into the Fif beef for a brief moment. Things almost got deep there...

Meanwhile, Lil Kim's probably got bigger things to worry about right now than a potential G-Unit attack, such as controversy around her much younger boyfriend. Those gossip points always end up causing a lot of contention, so we'll see how or if she responds to it at all. As for 50 Cent, trolling is just what he does. Will he ever surprise us again? Only time will tell.

