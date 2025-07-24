While a week late, the promised Drake and Central Cee track is set to be released on Friday morning (July 25) at midnight.

Kurrco, a popular newsfeed on X, shared the news with fans on Thursday afternoon (July 24). A snippet of the upcoming collaboration was previewed during Drake's headlining performance at Wireless Festival. Central Cee would make a guest appearance on Day 2 of the festival with him and Drizzy performing previous collaborations.

Fans have been patiently awaiting the new track's release after the 6 God initially revealed the song would be released on Friday, July 18. Many were surprised by the song's absence on streaming platforms last week. The song is set to be the second release from Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN.

The collaboration with Central Cee follows Drizzy's statement about the trending UK vs American rappers debate. "The best lyricists in the world are from London," Drake tells the crowd as he brought out Skepta, the UK rapper responsible for the feud.

Drake & Central Cee

Social media has been skeptical about the validity of the new collaboration that will be released at midnight. Some believe it, and others do not. “WE ARE READY COME SAVE THE SUMMER,” tweeted a fan.

NBA Youngboy’s album release was addressed among the Drake news. One user tweeted, “The way Drake is giving us bits and pieces to feel the temp knowing if he dropped the album tonight it wouldn’t be fair for yb.” Another added, “Keep that trash ass shit. YB dropping tonight.”

Among the mixed predictions, fans praised Central Cee. “Central CEE is cute, but he needs to stay away from Drake,” a fan tweeted, while another shared, “Another song where Drake is faking an accent and impersonating another culture?”

Other comments claimed Drake once again taps into other cultures for relevance. “This the one where Drake be talking in that fake ass accent!” tweeted a fan, and another posted, “Cee carryjob incoming.”