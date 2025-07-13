DDG Jokingly Tells Cameraman Not To Show Him After Drake Asks Crowd About "F***ed Up" Exes

During his second headlining night at the annual Wireless Festival in London, Drake paused between songs to engage with the audience, asking, “Anybody here have a f****d up ex?” The crowd responded with cheers but DDG, who was in attendance, kept quiet.

DDG, sitting in the VIP area while livestreaming during the set, was put on blast by his personal cameraman. The cameraman starting panning to him, zooming in just before his face made it on screen.

“Better not put that goddamn camera on me b***h,” DDG said with a laugh. “I ain’t going back on no blogs.” Of course, the rapper/streamer split with actress and singer Halle Bailey in October, with whom he shares a child. Their acrimonious breakup has come with a revolving door of headlines, as Bailey accused DDG of abuse.

Bailey was later granted temporary physical and legal custody of their son, Halo, in May. DDG requested a restraining order of his own, asserting that Bailey was mentally unfit to care for their son. The court granted his request, but Bailey remains the sole guardian.

Drake Wireless Festival Streamers

DDG recently went to Italy to spend time with his son, a light reprieve during what seems to be a testy custody battle. The trip came just a few days after photos of Bailey with a potential new man started to surface. The identity of this new mystery man is not clear, but fans are convinced that it's producer Scott Bridgeway, who recently worked with Kendrick Lamar on a handful of tracks from GNX.