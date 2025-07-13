DDG Jokingly Tells Cameraman Not To Show Him After Drake Asks Crowd About "F***ed Up" Exes

BY Devin Morton 746 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg-drake-stream-hip-hop-news
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: DDG wears a burgundy jacket featuring a subtle, intricate pattern. The jacket has a pointed collar and a zip fastening. Underneath, a brown ribbed shirt is visible. Jewelry includes multiple layered necklaces with a prominent pendant and small stud earrings. Hair is styled in a short, textured cut, outside Amiri, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
DDG and his cameraman shared a brief exchange after Drake asked the crowd about their "f***ed up" ex-partners.

During his second headlining night at the annual Wireless Festival in London, Drake paused between songs to engage with the audience, asking, “Anybody here have a f****d up ex?” The crowd responded with cheers but DDG, who was in attendance, kept quiet.

DDG, sitting in the VIP area while livestreaming during the set, was put on blast by his personal cameraman. The cameraman starting panning to him, zooming in just before his face made it on screen.

“Better not put that goddamn camera on me b***h,” DDG said with a laugh. “I ain’t going back on no blogs.” Of course, the rapper/streamer split with actress and singer Halle Bailey in October, with whom he shares a child. Their acrimonious breakup has come with a revolving door of headlines, as Bailey accused DDG of abuse.

Bailey was later granted temporary physical and legal custody of their son, Halo, in May. DDG requested a restraining order of his own, asserting that Bailey was mentally unfit to care for their son. The court granted his request, but Bailey remains the sole guardian.

Read More: DDG Spends Time With Son Halo In Italy Amid Messy Halle Bailey Custody Battle

Drake Wireless Festival Streamers

DDG recently went to Italy to spend time with his son, a light reprieve during what seems to be a testy custody battle. The trip came just a few days after photos of Bailey with a potential new man started to surface. The identity of this new mystery man is not clear, but fans are convinced that it's producer Scott Bridgeway, who recently worked with Kendrick Lamar on a handful of tracks from GNX.

Prior to Wireless Festival, Drake flew out several prominent streamers to witness his headlining weekend in person. Several of them have broadcasted their experiences, including Adin Ross, who captured a moment where Drake took a shot after the crowd started a "f**k Kendrick" chant. He will conclude his unprecedented weekend with a performance on July 13. After, he and PARTYNEXTDOOR travel across Europe for the rest of the $$$4U tour.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
DDG Halo Italy Halle Bailey Battle Gossip News Gossip DDG Spends Time With Son Halo In Italy Amid Messy Halle Bailey Custody Battle 1.7K
Halle Bailey Kendrick Lamar Producer Gossip News Relationships Halle Bailey’s Rumored New Boo Is Kendrick Lamar Producer Scott Bridgeway 2.7K
Adin Ross DDG Lawyers Halle Bailey Hip Hop News Pop Culture Adin Ross Reveals He Put DDG In Touch With His Lawyers Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle 1229
Halle Bailey DDG Pop Culture Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained 4.3K
Comments 1