Rome Streetz and Conductor Williams began working together during the "KISS THE RING" days and ever since, their chemistry has improved.

Overall, both Rome and Conductor have it all working here, with the production setting an eerie and left-field-like tone. The beats seem like a nod to one of Rome Streetz's favorite films of the same name that he says inspired this record and its title. "It’s visually striking movie, and this is a sonically striking album."

They go back to 2022 with KISS THE RING, which is regarded as probably the MC's strongest body of work. Rome definitely had a lot of respect for the producer's craft, and so did Conductor. "Rome on the rap side is just elite. He never surprises me in the fact that he’s elite, like that’s always going to be — but it’s an attention to detail."

"The first time I linked with Conductor and heard the beats that he was making, I’m like, ‘Yo, these sh*ts are insane. I was like, 'Yo, I’ll do a whole album with Conductor,' and when we talked about it, we said, 'Let’s do it.'" That's Rome Streetz from a brand-new Billboard feature that just dropped surrounding the release of his and Conductor Williams' first-ever collab album, Trainspotting.

