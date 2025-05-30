"The first time I linked with Conductor and heard the beats that he was making, I’m like, ‘Yo, these sh*ts are insane. I was like, 'Yo, I’ll do a whole album with Conductor,' and when we talked about it, we said, 'Let’s do it.'" That's Rome Streetz from a brand-new Billboard feature that just dropped surrounding the release of his and Conductor Williams' first-ever collab album, Trainspotting.
The Griselda duo got the rollout started for it just about two weeks ago with their pointed single directed towards the music industry, "Rule 4080." This was far from their first time working together, as Rome alluded to a second ago.
They go back to 2022 with KISS THE RING, which is regarded as probably the MC's strongest body of work. Rome definitely had a lot of respect for the producer's craft, and so did Conductor. "Rome on the rap side is just elite. He never surprises me in the fact that he’s elite, like that’s always going to be — but it’s an attention to detail."
The T's are crossed and I's are dotted on this record as well, which contains just 14 cuts and two features. They come from West Coast underground mainstay Jay Worthy, and Wu-Tang's own, Method Man.
Overall, both Rome and Conductor have it all working here, with the production setting an eerie and left-field-like tone. The beats seem like a nod to one of Rome Streetz's favorite films of the same name that he says inspired this record and its title. "It’s visually striking movie, and this is a sonically striking album."
He's not wrong there. Check it out below.
Rome Streetz & Conductor Williams Trainspotting
Trainspotting Tracklist:
- Andre Agassi
- M*A*S*H
- Runny Nose
- Ricky Bobby with Method Man
- Blood In Boogers
- Rule 4080
- Died 1000 Times
- Heartbreaker
- 10 Toes with Jay Worthy
- Connie's Revenge
- 99 Attributes
- Joe Pesci
- Electric Slide
- Resource Room