Rome Streetz and Conductor Williams may not have a collaborative catalog under their belts in terms of albums. But they have made plenty of heaters together overall such as "Get Away!" as well as plenty of cuts off of Rome's KISS THE RING.
So, it's with much elation that we can confirm that Streetz and The Conductor are dropping their first joint LP, Trainspotting. It is expected to arrive on DSPs on May 30 and will be released via Mass Appeal.
The Griselda affiliated rapper has a lot of confidence in the project too. Overall, he believes it will be a certified classic. "30 YEARS LATER, we look back on the classic album 'TRAINSPOTTING by @Conductorwilliams & Romestreetz," he tweeted alongside a hilarious trailer.
It shows an elderly white woman reciting her favorite lyric from the record which is, "I got b*tches like a sorority." Then, it jumps to three decades later with Rome and Williams getting interviewed about it as old men.
But there's no funny business on this lead single for Trainspotting, "Rule 4080." The track finds Rome Streetz ripping the music industry a new one as he shines a light on all of the manipulation and greed that's present within in it.
He encourages all aspiring artists to be wise and to read all of the fine print when getting started. Rome does so over a dreamy but eerie beat. Check it out below.
Rome Streetz & Conductor Williams "Rule 4080"
Quotable Lyrics:
It's all about self-preservation, f*ck you, I feed me first (F*ck you)
Back in the days, I'd be a runaway slave
F*ck workin' for free, my destiny's to be paid
I would hide in the field and stab master in the face
Go kidnap his wife and drown that b*tch in the lake (B*tch!)
I need my cake on time and not a minute late
