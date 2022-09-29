In the last decade, 50 Cent has officially solidified himself as one of hip hop’s most lucrative success stories. From releasing a culture shifting album in 2003, to being one of the most sought after television producers in the game —- there’s not much that that the Queens legend can’t do.

On Wednesday, 50 took to social media to share the trailer for his upcoming series Hip-Hop Homicides, which will explore the epidemic of violence that has attached itself to Hip-Hop. The Power creator will produce the WeTV series through his G-Unit Film and Television company, while Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young will also produce, through her company Monami Productions, along with Lionsgate Television, who will physically distribute the series.

According to a press release, Van Lathan is set to host the unsolved mystery series, slated to premiere on November 3. A teaser for the upcoming series features a montage of XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, King Von, and other hip hop stars who have tragically passed away. 50 spoke of the show back in January, sharing, “G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. Hip hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

In the series trailer, host Van Lathan stated in the opening scene, “As of 2022, there have been a staggering number of rappers who have been murdered. And more than half of those cases are unsolved. I’m your host, Van Lathan, and together with executive producer 50 Cent, we’re here to bring these cases into the light.”

Hip Hop has experienced its fair share of losses in recent years. Last month, the community grieved the untimely death of Philly rapper PNB Rock who was gunned down at a Roscoes Chicken & Waffes in L.A. Catch Hip Hop Homicides, premiering November 3 on WE Tv and streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK.

Check out the trailer below.