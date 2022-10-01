Unc & Phew are lighting up Hip Hop with another viral moment and they pave the way for their joint album’s arrival. There has been a dust-up among the Migos as legal and personal troubles seem to be plaguing the trio. In recent months, there has been an increase in visibility with Quavo and Takeoff, but Offset has been noticeably absent.

When Quavo and Takeoff began releasing music without their third, there were rumors about a breakup or some animosity. Then, on the heels of Offset releasing his single, it was shared that he was taking Quality Control Music to court over his solo career.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For Activision )

As the legal system addresses those concerns and fans speculate about the future of Migos, Takeoff and Quavo have announced their collaborative album, Only Built For Infinity Links. That record is slated for delivery next week and judging from a clip that surfaced on social media, the pair of rappers were previewing new music.

In the video, Quavo can be heard rapping: “If it weren’t for P, sh*t, it probably wouldn’t be no me / And if weren’t for me, sh*t, it probably wouldn’t be QC / Just some dumb rich n*ggas tryin’ to get it out the streets / Can’t let ego, can’t let money come between the team.”

This had fans talking and, of course, many believed that the bars were related to what has been unraveling behind the scenes. Take a listen and let us know what you think below.