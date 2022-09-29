While the future of the Migos is still up in the air, we will be getting a new album from Quavo and Takeoff in over the week. The two ATL artists will be delivering their joint project, Only Built For Infinity Links next week. Since June, singles like “Hotel Lobby,” “Big Stunna” ft Birdman, and the Gucci Mane-assisted, “Us Vs. Them” provided glimpses of what to expect from them.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Quavo and Take-off from Migos attend SUMMERSFEST 2019 at The Novo by Microsoft on August 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10Summers Records)

The two are gearing up to release a new single on Friday titled, “Nothing Changed.” They previewed the record at a listening party for their album this week.

On Instagram, Takeoff shared some behind-the-scenes footage of himself and Quavo from their Championship-themed photoshoot, where they channeled Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant,” Takeoff captioned the post, quoting from the late Lakers legend.

Last week, Takeoff and Quavo unveiled the official tracklist for the album. Only Built For Infinity Linx will boast 18 songs in total with appearances coming from Summer Walker, Mustard, NBA Youngboy, Young Thug, and Gunna.

It will be interesting to hear what Quavo and Takeoff have in store in their first outing without Offset. In any case, it’s not like we won’t be hearing from the third Migos member. Offset is currently revving up to release his sophomore solo album in November.

