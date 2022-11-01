Today, hip-hop is mourning the loss of Takeoff. The youngest out of the three Migos, he became a pivotal force throughout their journey from the Nawfside to international stages. He and Quavo held down the fort while Offset was incarcerated, while also helping shape the distinct rap patterns that the Migos became known for.

Though Take only released one solo album, his contributions to records alongside the Migos and his recent outing with Quavo on Only Built For Infinity Links established that he was easily the most consistent of the group.

In honor of Takeoff, we’re coming through with a special throwback today of one of his career-best verses. “Cross The Country,” the intro to Rich N***a Timeline, is a deep-cut in their catalog in comparison to the Migos latest hit records. However, it was a pivotal moment that showcased their international prominence in hip-hop with Takeoff kicking things off. He rushes through the beat with precision in his technical prowess while his signature ad-libs help animate his verse in contrast to his laidback flows. It was one of the many show-stealing verses that Takeoff delivered over the course of his career, and one that captures his undeniable presence on every track he rapped on. The music video for the record feels just as important as the song itself. The visual is a time capsule of their rise, especially during their first ventures in major European cities like Paris and Amsterdam.

RIP Takeoff!

Quotable Lyrics

Whatever I wanna do, I do it, Nike check (do it)

I’m a young n***a with the rich n***a ambitions

At the Migo show, a n***a autographing titties

There’s levels to this shit like Meek said

And you embarrassed to admit it, I don’t want to kick it

After my show, the gangster-ist n***a, he looking suspicious

Walk right up on him, I’m pressing my n***a

And all he wanted was a picture