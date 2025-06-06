Diddy's federal trial continues, and today (June 6), another one of his ex-girlfriend took the stand. The woman is testifying anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She tearfully detailed her experience participating in the mogul's alleged "freak offs," which they allegedly called "hotel nights."

She alleged that she would sleep with male prostitutes, sometimes for multiple "rounds," and that the mogul would allegedly want to sleep with her after. Allegedly, he didn't want the prostitutes to wear condoms despite her wanting them to. She alleges that she didn't press the issue because she didn't want to make Diddy "unhappy."

Allegedly, Jane would give the Bad Boy founder "subtle cues" when she wanted to stop during one of the alleged hotel nights. She alleges that when she did so, he would encourage her to continue, sometimes even allegedly giving her ecstasy so she could stay awake.

Diddy Trial Day 18

During her testimony, Jane also alleged that she carried drugs across state lines for Diddy two separate times, per The Shade Room. Allegedly, she went from Los Angeles to Miami on both occasions, and they allegedly used the drugs together.

A text message Jane allegedly sent Diddy was also presented as evidence in court. In it, she allegedly told him she didn't want to participate in the alleged "hotel nights" anymore.