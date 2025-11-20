Tyler The Creator has been one of the most dominant figures in rap this decade without question. He's put out his biggest works, starting with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and its deluxe and CHROMAKOPIA. The latter has been especially important for the California native, though.

It's his best record in terms of first week sales, moving almost 300,000 copies. Moreover, its massive accompanying world tour may be an all-time trek in terms of tickets sold. He still has more shows coming in March 2026. Then, he will be performing in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

But if that wasn't enough for Tyler, the multi-hyphenate went ahead and self-produced and dropped yet another album while on taxing but rewarding run. In July of this year, the nonstop party in DON'T TAP THE GLASS dropped basically out of nowhere.

It notched him another chart-topping debut, selling an impressive 197,000 units less than a year after its predecessor. The tight, 10-song collection would mark his fourth consecutive record to achieve number one status.

To put all of this more simply, Tyler The Creator has had the best year of his career. He's being rewarded by Apple Music for his accomplishments, being named their Artist of the Year.

Tyler The Creator Camp Flog Gnaw

Per Kurrco, the streaming platform made this announcement on their social media today. T posted about it as well on his Instagram, thanking them for this high honor. "thank you. what a year," he wrote alongside a video of him speaking about how much this means to him.

Apple Music explained how they came to this conclusion writing on their website, "Tyler’s output through the end of 2025 reinforced his position as one of the most gifted creatives of his era. Across Apple Music, Tyler had his best year ever in terms of worldwide plays, listeners, and hours listened, with fans around the world logging more than 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025."

The visionary also released a statement: "To everyone who listens to my music, thank you. I appreciate you so much. This year, for my career, was the biggest so far. To be this year’s Apple Music Artist of the Year, it’s sick. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the recognition. It means a lot to me, especially for the music and things that I make. Please keep supporting folks who are a bit out of the box for how they do things; it means a lot to us."