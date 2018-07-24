concert dates
- MusicUgly God Set To Hit The Road On "Bumps & Bruises" TourUgly God hits the road for his forthcoming tour. By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Gates Announces "I'm Him" Tour DatesKevin Gates is hitting the road this fall in support of "I'm Him."By Aron A.
- Music070 Shake Reveals North American Tour In Support Of Her "Modus Vivendi" Debut070 Shake sett to launch her debut LP "Modus Vivendi" with a barnstorming North American tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Announces "4275 Tour" DatesHe's taking his debut on the road.By Zaynab
- MusicTravis Scott Announces Second Leg Of "Astroworld" TourTravis Scott announces North American dates for the second leg of his "Astroworld" tour.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Is Still Set To Perform At Breakaway Festival Despite Cancelling TourLil Pump's last performances before going to jail will be at Breakaway Festival and Mala Luna Festival.By Aron A.
- MusicBas Announces "Milky Way" TourDreamville's Bas is taking his talents on the road this Winter.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott Shares "Astroworld" Tour Dates With Trippie Redd, Gunna & MoreTravis Scott formally announces the "Astroworld" tour dates with Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes & Virgil Abloh.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine To Open For Nicki Minaj & Future On "NICKIHNDRXX" TourTekashi 6ix9ine is hitting the road with Nicki Minaj and Future.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" TourDrake and Migos' joint tour has been pushed back by more than a week.By Aron A.