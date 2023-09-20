Paul Wall Says Drake Can Get A Lifetime’s Worth Of Free Grills From Him

Texas-born rapper Paul Wall is a true underrated icon in the Southern hip-hop scene. He needs to be mentioned with others such as DJ Screw, Bun B, and other legends from the area. That is exactly what Drake did at his latest show that took place in Houston. Drake is still on his It's All A Blur tour that has drawn in many sold-out shows. The superstar rapper added more dates back in late April and one of them was in Texas.

He made a five-day stop in The Lone Star State, which started back on September 11 in Austin. It was at the Moody Center, which was a show that was tacked on. After that, he took a short trip to Dallas to perform at the American Airlines Center for two days. Finally, he went big by wrapping things up in Houston at the Toyota Center. Clearly, it seems that Drake enjoys touring there. According to TMZ, he said he would move there during the two shows in Houston. Drizzy tossed around the idea at the Phoenix show too, so we will see what he decides.

Paul Wall Thanks Drake For Shouting Him Out At Houston Show: Watch

Drake also has a lot of respect for the Houston rap scene, because he shouted out icons, including Paul Wall. TMZ sat down with Wall to talk about that moment. He could not help but be thankful for the love, saying, "Felt great getting that shout-out from Drizzy Drake." Because of that, Wall decided it was only right to hook him up with a lifetime supply of grills from his business partner, Johnny Dang. It was a wholesome moment for him and he is also gearing up to drop a new album on December 1 called The Great Wall.

