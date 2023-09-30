Drake Shares Cryptic Post About “Fake Beef”

Recently, Drake took to his Instagram Story to get something off of his chest. The Canadian-born performer shared an image of the CN Tower in Toronto lit up in red, alongside a cryptic message. "What colour is fake beef," he began. "Cause that's what we should turn the CN Tower soon as we land [laughing emoji]. The boy is home in 48 so pop out and show love or close your drapes while we get to it."

It's unclear exactly what "fake beef" Drake was referring to in his recent post, but of course, fans are speculating. Some think that he could have been referring to Charlamagne Tha God, Kanye West, or even Bobbi Althoff. Regardless, it's clear that he's fed up. Others are noting how the vague reference to drama reminds them of his collaborator Nicki Minaj, who he recently joined forces with again for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

Drake Hints At Fabricated Drama On IG

Though it's evident that fans won't be getting a clear answer as to what "fake beef" Drake's talking about anytime soon, there's plenty of possibilities. Charlamagne Tha God recently shared his thoughts on Drizzy's new single with SZA, "Slime You Out," and it didn't seem like he was a fan. The personality said that it wasn't as "hard" as he expected it to be, and claimed that it didn't get the usual buzz Drake gets with his releases.

Drake later clapped back on his story, calling Charlamagne Tha God a "f**king goof." Charlamagne then responded to the drama on The Breakfast Club, suggesting that the entire situation was planned. "I told y’all yesterday that Drake and I plan these things every time he drops certain records. He wants me to hate on them because all noise is great noise nowadays," he explained. "And I told y’all the play but nobody believes me ’cause I’m lying. But you should believe me even when I’m lying." What "fake beef" do you think Drake was referring to in his recent Instagram Story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

