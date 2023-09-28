Drake Comes Through For Newlyweds Who Skipped Honeymoon To See Him

As many of you already know, Drake is currently on his "It's All A Blur" tour. Moreover, a week from now, he will be dropping his new album For All The Dogs. Overall, this is going to be a massive moment for hip-hop. It is the first time since Certified Lover Boy that Drizzy gave us a fully-fledged album rollout. At this point, we already know what the album cover is going to look like. Furthermore, we got "Slime You Out" with SZA, which turned out to be a very successful track.

In terms of his tour, Drake was just in Atlanta. Throughout the tour, he has been incredibly generous with his fans. If you bring him a story of you spending a lot of money on his show, there is a good chance he will reimburse you, and then some. Although some people are skeptical of this, it seems like the artist is making good on his promises. For instance, on Monday night, the megastar came through for a couple who missed their honeymoon just to see the tour.

Read More: Drake’s New Hairstyle Gets Him Roasted On Twitter

Drake Delivers An Amazing Gift

In the video clip above, you can see Drake explaining how he saw a sign that put him in a giving mood. Essentially, he got the couple a trip to Turks and Caicos, which is truly incredible. “She brought a sign to the show that says we canceled our honeymoon for this,” Drake said. “Since we in Atlanta tonight and I’m feeling all the love from everybody. One of my favorite places in the world, you know what it is? Some place called Turks and Caicos. I’ma send y’all to Turks and Caicos on a little honeymoon.” We're sure a lot of people in attendance were jealous.

Now, all the artist needs to do is give us For All The Dogs in a timely fashion. He delayed the album previously, and fans are worried that he may delay it again. Hopefully, that doesn't happen. Let us know your expectations for this project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Drake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch