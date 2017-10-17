newlyweds
- MusicDrake Comes Through For Newlyweds Who Skipped Honeymoon To See HimDrake is a man of the people.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsKanye West & Bianca Censori Travel To Australia To Meet Her Family: ReportThe Yeezy architect spent her younger years growing up in the beautiful city of Melbourne.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Says She & Jeezy Both Desire "Hot & Heavy Sex" In MarriageAside from wanting to feel loved, trusted, and romanced, Jeannie Mai opened up about what keeps their relationship passionate.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLena Waithe & Wife Alana Mayo Split After Two Months Of Marriage: ReportThe pair have been together for three years.By Erika Marie
- MusicHailey Baldwin Admits Kids Are "A Closer Reality" For Her & Justin BieberHailey opens up about her future with Justin. By hnhh
- MusicStevie J Thinks The Notorious B.I.G. Would Be Happy That He Married Faith EvansThe newlyweds believe they have BIG's blessing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFaith Evans & Stevie J's Wedding Reportedly Left Family And Friends UpsetFaith Evans may have a few apologies for her friends and family.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Teyana & Iman" Shows The Life "Of A Positive Black Family" In HollywoodThe two are showcasing their journey as newlyweds. By David Saric
- MusicGucci Mane Gifted $100K & An Iced-Out Chain On His Wedding DayP from Quality Control shows Gucci Mane love on his special day.By Matt F