Drake Had A Security Guard Turning Up At His Show: Watch

All summer Drake and 21 Savage have gotten hundreds of thousands of fans and plenty of celebs dancing on their "It's All A Blur" tour. During a recent stop in Atlanta, a fan caught an absolutely hilarious video. It appears the show was so good that one of the security guards forgot he was at work. The clip sees him having the absolute time of his life while the "God's Plan" rapper puts on a killer show behind him.

In the comments of the video, fans are hyped for him. "nah why he killing ts doe" the top comment reads and that sentiment runs throughout the comment section. "Bruhs had more fun there than his last 5 years of life" and "bro prolly forgot he had a job to do" other comments agreed. Others cracked jokes about how fans had managed to get on stage with Drake at earlier shows on the tour. "This how ppl be getting on the stage 😂," one comment reads. Check out the entire video and the comments in response below.

Drake Has His Security Turning Up

Drake recently scored his 12th number-one hit on the Hot 100. He teamed up with SZA for the very first time on the track "Slime You Out" and fans rewarded them. It became the first rap song to debut at the top spot on the charts this year and just the second to occupy the spot following Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red."

The release of his new SZA collaboration also sparked somewhat of a beef with Charlamagne Tha God. He and Drake got into it after Charlamagne said the song wasn't "hard" enough. Charlamagne ultimately claimed that the beef was all a part of the promotional campaign for the song. What do you think of the new video of a security guard dancing during a Drake concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

