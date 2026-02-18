News
ifpi
Music
IFPI Crowns Drake The Best-Selling Rapper Of 2025
For the eleventh year in a row, Drake has been named the best-selling rapper of the year by the IFPI, surpassing Kendrick Lamar and more.
By
Caroline Fisher
February 18, 2026