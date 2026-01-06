North West’s Solo Instagram Account Disappears Weeks After Debut

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
North West Instagram Disappears Pop Culture News
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
A few weeks ago, North West launched her first solo Instagram account, but was quickly met with backlash for her bold fashion choices.

Despite being just 12 years old, North West has faced no shortage of scrutiny throughout her life. She's been in the spotlight since she was born, and sadly, the pressure has only increased as she's grown up. Last month, for example, she launched her first solo Instagram account. It's since been deactivated, per TMZ, but not before she received an onslaught of backlash.

The preteen was heavily criticized for wearing fake piercings and grills, sporting edgy clothing, and more. Some social media users think she's much too young for these bold fashion statements. Others argue that it's a healthy form of self-expression.

Her mother, Kim Kardashian, previously addressed the backlash she received for allowing North to wear clothes that many deemed inappropriate. According to her, she's learning as she goes and deserves some grace as she figures out what's best for her and her kids.

Does North West Have Tattoos?
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 - Day Two
Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

“I think like, any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you’ve been here, like, please ― we just need a little bit of grace,” she told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper at the time. “It’s interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again.' [...] Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

“And she’s, you know, usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time,” she continued, “And she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to, and they all got these outfits, and then she wears them, and it’s just like, ‘OK, wait, maybe you can’t wear that,’ you know? And so as a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time.”

North West previously sparked controversy by posting various TikToks while rocking fake tattoos, piercings, and more for Halloween.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Comments 1