Candace Owens has an "amazing new intro" she wants to use for her show but to sample Kanye West she has to pay an outrageous price for it.

Candace Owens is speaking out against the music industry and its practices over a Kanye West sample quote. The conservative commentator wants to use seven seconds of audio from the Chicago rapper for her namesake podcast's intro.

However, per her tweet caught by Mike Winslow of AllHipHop, she's at a crossroads. While she likes it a lot, she claims UMG wants $40,000 for it. As a result, she wants to see some sort of change to the Constitution, like an "addendum to the 13th amendment."

Moreover, she informs her 7.5 million followers that she's been in contact with Kanye West about re-recording his music. "The problem is that all of Ye’s old music is owned by masters. He and I discussed how genius it was that Taylor Swift rerecorded hers and how he has been wanting to make time to do the same but he hasn’t yet done it."

She continues, "I honest to God just do not understand how it’s even legal for a group of people to be like 'oh, this person cannot participate in society and we want this person destroyed and to lose everything and to be banned from entire countries, but also…we will continue to make money off his/her voice.' I feel like in the future there needs to be a law that after the industry moves to conduct, in effect, a public slave hanging (like Daily Wire did me) they should be required to release that person’s likeness, social channels, voice and whatever else they may have once owned. Like you cannot attempt to kill a slave and then force them to still work for you because of lingering contracts."

Are Candace Owens & Kanye West Friends?

Overall, this is has been a year-long struggle of hers. She even admits that she has a hard time bringing herself to stream Ye's older material. "I sometimes don’t even like playing the old Kanye catalogue because I know they’re getting paid from it," she says. "But who can deny his Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy era?"

For those who may be curious, he fondness of Kanye is not new. The controversial public figures have conducted interviews together, with Owens going as far as defending his harmful statements about the Jewish community.

Ye seemingly trusts and respects her so much that Owens claimed he gave her a list of people that want to harm him. If these people ever act, she says she will release this information as per his orders.

