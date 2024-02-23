Andy Cohen Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Brandi Glanville

Andy Cohen is a massive star as it pertains to the reality television world. Overall, he built his empire thanks to The Real Housewives and Watch What Happens Live. Throughout the years, he has had numerous massive stars on his shows. Furthermore, his friendship with Anderson Cooper has certainly helped him out as far as visibility is concerned. Now, however, he is facing some very serious allegations that could put his empire in jeopardy. These allegations are coming from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum, Brandi Glanville.

According to Page Six, her lawyers sent a letter to NBC where they made the allegations against Cohen. In the letter, it claims that Cohen had told her about someone at Bravo that he wanted to sleep with. She claims that he was drunk and that he even said she could watch him sleep with the person, on FaceTime. Interestingly enough, Glanville is facing her own allegations as Caroline Manzo accused her of sexual assault.

Read More: Andy Cohen Reveals Wendy Williams Wanted To Join "RHONY" Cast

Andy Cohen Hit With Serious Allegations

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the letter explains. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.” It remains to be seen what will happen to Cohen in light of this lawsuit. Overall, this could turn out to be a massive scandal for the network. However, this is still the early stages of the complaint.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite ersonalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Andy Cohen Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?

[Via]