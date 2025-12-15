Lizzo Breaks Silence After Her Ex-Dancers Drop Their Fat-Shaming Case

BY Cole Blake 167 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Lizzo performs at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 24, 2023. The show is one of many she'll perform throughout the year as part of her Special 2our. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, Lizzo earned a key victory in the fat-shaming lawsuit brought by three of her former dancers in 2023.

Lizzo says she's been haunted by her ex-dancers' fat-shaming allegations since they filed a lawsuit against her back in 2023. She explained that she's feeling "grateful" for her victory in the case, after the trio dropped their case, last week.

"The fat shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers," Lizzo announced in a video on social media. "They conceded it had no merit in court. There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out. They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees."

"I have never fired an employee for gaining weight," she continued. "I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them. The claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I'm so grateful for this victory."

Lizzo concluded by confirming that there hasn't been a settlement and she'll continue to fight any allegations she faces. "I am still in a legal battle, I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out," she said.

Read More: BigXThaPlug Reflects On Him & Lizzo’s Adventure To Walmart On The Jennifer Hudson Show

Lizzo Fat Shaming Lawsuit

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams filed the lawsuit against Lizzo back in 2023. They accused the singer of sexual harassment, racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment, alleging that she fat-shamed them.

Speaking to TMZ, last week, Lizzo's attorneys, Marty Singer and Melissa Glass, claimed that Davis was fired because she made an "unauthorized recording of Lizzo in a dancer meeting and sent it to Williams, who was no longer working on The Special Tour." Afterward, the accusers dropped their appeal.

An attorney for the dancers, Ronald Zambrano, told the outlet: "We are maintaining that Judge Epstein was correct in his ruling denying Lizzo's special motion to strike the vast majority of claims they attacked, including false imprisonment and harassment. Of the couple of claims Judge Epstein did dismiss, the plaintiffs have taken a considered approach to leave that be. One would hope to see the same level of intellectual honesty and neutral assessment from the defendants, but that hasn’t been the case thus far and it’s disappointing."

Read More: Lizzo Says The Body Positivity Movement Is Leaving Plus-Size Women Behind

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Music Lizzo Breaks Silence On Dismissal Of Sexual Harassment Lawsuit 1.7K
Lizzo Accusations Feature Music Lizzo Lawsuit: Breaking Down The Accusations 1.5K
2023 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Lizzo Is Sick Of People Commenting On Her Weight 2.9K
The Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals TV "South Park" Skewers Lizzo And Body Positivity In New TV Special 4.3K
Comments 0