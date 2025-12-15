Lizzo says she's been haunted by her ex-dancers' fat-shaming allegations since they filed a lawsuit against her back in 2023. She explained that she's feeling "grateful" for her victory in the case, after the trio dropped their case, last week.

"The fat shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers," Lizzo announced in a video on social media. "They conceded it had no merit in court. There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out. They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees."

"I have never fired an employee for gaining weight," she continued. "I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them. The claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I'm so grateful for this victory."

Lizzo concluded by confirming that there hasn't been a settlement and she'll continue to fight any allegations she faces. "I am still in a legal battle, I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out," she said.

Lizzo Fat Shaming Lawsuit

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams filed the lawsuit against Lizzo back in 2023. They accused the singer of sexual harassment, racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment, alleging that she fat-shamed them.

Speaking to TMZ, last week, Lizzo's attorneys, Marty Singer and Melissa Glass, claimed that Davis was fired because she made an "unauthorized recording of Lizzo in a dancer meeting and sent it to Williams, who was no longer working on The Special Tour." Afterward, the accusers dropped their appeal.