- TV50 Cent Slams WGA Strike50 thinks the strike will hurt not help writers.ByBen Mock2.9K Views
- Pop CulturePusha T Says People Taking Advantage Of Ye Is The "Most Unfair Shit [He's] Ever Seen""I've never seen people take advantage of a situation like they do when it comes to clearing samples for this guy," Push shared.ByHayley Hynes14.0K Views
- MusicSZA Made Ty Dolla $ign Absorb Crystal Energy When Creating "Hit Different"It worked because he says "the hook came immediately."ByErika Marie24.2K Views
- Gossip6ix9ine Did Not Overdose, According To His Lawyer: ReportThe rapper's lawyer did admit that 6ix9ine had visited a hospital.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera Fans Upset With Big Sean After Rapper Says "IDFWU" Wasn't A DissThe rapper recently stated that he played the song for his ex and she liked it, but that wasn't what she stated in her book.ByErika Marie17.5K Views
- RelationshipsAugust Alsina Defines His "Entanglement" With JadaAugust Alsina responds to Jada Pinkett-Smith's now-infamous "Red Table Talk" with husband Will Smith where she summed up their secret relationship as nothing more than an "entanglement."ByKeenan Higgins10.7K Views
- MusicPharrell Recalls Working With Mac Miller On "Pink Slime" EPThe legend of "Pink Slime" remains strong.ByNoah C7.8K Views
- MusicWiley Continues His Drake Assault With Scathing AccusationsIt's clear Wiley isn't a fan of Drizzy.ByAlexander Cole14.0K Views
- GramYG Shares Hilarious Video Of His Daughter Screaming On A Roller CoasterDaddy-daughter time.ByErika Marie4.3K Views
- MoviesCardi B Taught Her "Hustlers" Costar How To Give A Lap DanceLearn from the expert. ByNoah C6.1K Views
- EntertainmentYezJulz Dragged After Summoning Her Ancestors To Defeat Party-CrasherWhy doesn't YesJulz learn from her mistakes? ByAron A.3.5K Views
- MusicJuice WRLD Says "Death Race For Love" Was Completed In Only 4 Days"I recorded the album in four days."ByDevin Ch8.7K Views
- MusicTroy Ave Talks Fishing In Alaska, Ed Norton & More In Random Post-Court InterviewTroy Ave speaks to the press after his appearance in court for the fatal Irving Plaza shooting.ByAron A.1300 Views
- MusicLL Cool J Labelled A "Malleable Meathead" By Critic, Twitter Claps BackLL Cool J was snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the 5th consecutive time.ByDevin Ch5.9K Views
- MusicEminem Claps Back At "Kamikaze" Critics In Full-Page Magazine Advertisement"Thanks for the support, assholes!"ByAron A.21.3K Views
- MusicMac Miller Explained His Struggles Just Days Before His Death: Fame & IntrospectionThe artist might have been misunderstood.ByZaynab55.9K Views
- MusicMac Miller Opens Up About Songwriting & His Public PerceptionMac Miller offers a thoughtful perspective on his songwriting process, the media, and more. ByMitch Findlay8.5K Views
- MusicKodak Black Speaks On People Stealing His Bars & Offers Update On His BookLil Kodak is cracking down the law on anyone stealing his sound.ByAlex Zidel11.2K Views
- MusicPusha T Is Ready For Everything That Comes With Drake BeefPusha T is gearing up for this warfare with Drake.ByAron A.35.6K Views