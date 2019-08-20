queen
- MusicRoger Taylor Net Worth 2023: What Is The Queen Legend Worth?Explore Roger Taylor's journey from early beginnings to Queen fame, diving into the factors behind his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicFreddie Mercury Net Worth 2023: What Is The Queen Legend Worth?Explore Freddie Mercury's legacy, achievements, and net worth in 2023. Dive into the life of the Queen legend and his lasting impact.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsJoe Biden Confusingly Remarks, "God Save The Queen"Joe Biden ended a recent speech in Connecticut with the phrase, "God save the Queen."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj's Next Album Gets Update From Epic Records' VP Of A&RIt's been nearly 5 years since Minaj's last album...By Diya Singhvi
- MusicNicki Minaj In Talks To Sign New Management DealThe "S.O.S" singer also teases the bondage-themed "Seek & Destroy" visuals. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKing Charles III Told Harry Not To Bring Meghan Markle As Queen Elizabeth II Was Dying: ReportKing Charles III reportedly told Prince Harry that it wouldn't be right for him to bring Meghan Markle back to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth II was dying.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music VideoNicki Minaj drops off the sexy music video for "Super Freaky Girl," co-starring "Hunger Games" actor Alexander Ludwig.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj's In-Depth Interview With Joe Budden Is Here: WatchNicki Minaj sits down with Joe Budden for an in-depth interview. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJason Lee & "Hollywood Unlocked" Quadruple Down On Queen Elizabeth Death ReportJason Lee insists that Hollywood Unlocked's report about Queen Elizabeth II passing away is true.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBrian May Says Queen Would Be Forced To Add "People Of Different Colors" If They Existed TodayBrian May of Queen says that the band would have been forced to add a musician of color or different sex if they were around today.By Cole Blake
- NewsDyme-A-Duzin Grabs R&B Vet Tweet For "QUEEN"Queen worship. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj Sued For $200 Million Over "Rich Sex"Nicki Minaj is reportedly being sued for $200 million over her 2018 song "Rich Sex" with Lil Wayne.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentNicki Minaj's Albums, RankedWe're ranking Nicki Minaj's four studio albums from worst to best.By Noor Lobad
- SportsRihanna Sings Her Heart Out While Celebrating Lakers WinRihanna couldn't resist after her Lakers won the NBA Championship on Sunday night.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsQueen Elizabeth Addresses COVID-19 In Rare TV AppearanceThe Queen addressed the United Kingdom, Sunday, regarding the coronavirus outbreak.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Declare That The Queen Is Back With "Yikes" SingleNicki Minaj's "Yikes" marks her return to the throne.By Lynn S.
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Sold More Records Than Juice WRLD & The Beatles Last YearYoungBoy Never Broke Again was the seventh best-selling artist of 2019.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMarsai Martin To Produce New Comedy "Queen" With UniversalMarsai Martin is back at it.By Milca P.
- MusicCity Girls' JT Shares Tip For Those Trying To Slide In Her DMsDon't call her "queen". By Noah C
- NewsSauce Walka Flips "Bohemian Rapsody" On "Mama" With MozzySauce Walka and Mozzy reflect on their upbringing on this powerful track. By Noah C
- SportsLeBron James Pays Tribute To His Queen With "Relationship Goals" PostLeBron and Savannah are killing it out here.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone Challenges Jimmy Fallon To Joust At Medieval TimesPost Malone and Jimmy Fallon take a trip to Medieval Times.By Aron A.
- BeefDJ Akademiks Rants About Nicki Minaj, Disses Her MusicIt was a lot to take in.By Erika Marie