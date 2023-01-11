Nicki Minaj is shopping for a new management team, according to Billboard.

The “Super Freaky Girl” star reportedly met with Melissa Ruderman of Range Media Partners, though there are conflicting reports about whether she inked a deal or not. Some sources claim she inked the deal months ago but reps for Nicki and Ruderman denied this to be true.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“Nicki is currently in discussions with management companies and has not yet partnered with anyone,” Minaj’s rep said in a statement. Ruderman added that she hasn’t partnered with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki’s basically self-managed her career since spring of 2022. She previously worked with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby of SALXCO, the management team behind The Weeknd and Doja Cat. She announced their partnership in 2021. Prior to that, Nicki worked with Irving Azoff of Full Stop Management from 2019 to 2021. Before then, Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant managed Nicki’s career.

Ruderman has a history of working with superstars, stemming back to 2005 during a partnership with Mariah Carey. Range Media Partners also has a wide-range of high-profile clients in film, music and other entertainment sectors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Nicki Minaj performs during Rolling Loud NYC at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

For Nicki to seek new management appears to be a promising sign that new music is on the way. Last year, the Queen MC released a slew of singles in anticipation of her forthcoming effort including “Do We Have A Problem?” and “We Go Up” ft. Fivio Foreign. However, she dominated the summer with “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Her last album, Queen, dropped in August 2018.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album.

