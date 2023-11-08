Timbaland Walks Back “Muzzle” Statement About Britney Spears

A few months ago, producing extraordinaire, Timbaland made some controversial comments during a recent interview. The misogynistic-like statement was given during a live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. It took place right before the end of October. What led to putting himself into hot water was that someone asked about the revived buzz around "Cry Me a River." This is according to Billboard.

This popular song, of course, was produced by Timbaland and landed on Justin Timberlake's 2002 album, Justified. The renewed talk is due in part because of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me. It came out before the interview happened. Timberlake's album is widely viewed as a response to his splitting with the pop star after dating from 1999-2002. That is when Timbaland made the comment, "She going crazy, right? I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl.'” It went viral on social media and after all the backlash, Timbaland decided to issue an apology.

Read More: Concert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into “Utopia” For A Night

Timbaland Takes It Back

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVI - Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Host Super Bowl Fundraiser at Planet Hollywood Times Square at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

According to Fader, this was his apology. He says, "I’m sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her. I’m sorry because muzzle was—no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak?" Timbaland continues, "And I was wrong for saying that. I was looking at it from a different lens and what I am is a reconcile person. I’m not a person who takes sides… I apologize to the Britney fans and her." The reason for him using "muzzle" is because of some serious and personal issues that Britney wanted to reveal to the readers. That includes going through an abortion and more.

What are your initial thoughts on Timbaland apologizing for his comments about Britney Spears? Do you think it will be a situation where he moves on fairly unscathed? Will Britney Spears respond to the producer's comment, or move on from it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Timbaland and Britney Spears, as well as everything else going on in the pop culture world.

Read More: When Does Keefe D’s Trial Start? New Details Emerge Around Tupac’s Alleged Killer

[Via] [Via]