Justin Timberlake Hints At Britney Spears Memoir Backlash During Recent Performance

Back in October, Britney Spears put the cap on a turbulent era of her life and career when she shared her long-awaited memoir The Women In Me with fans. The book gave her die-hards a peek behind the curtain into her personal life while at the height of her fame. While some were hoping for more scathing details in regards to her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement, the memoir certainly isn't lacking for drama.

In The Woman In Me, Britney makes some major revelations about her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Some are more light-hearted like the fact that he switched up his accent around different people to try and sound cool. But others were more serious, in particular those revolving around their relationship. Timberlake's reported infidelity and breaking up with Spears via text didn't sit well with fans. Neither did the fact that Timberlake got her pregnant which led to a secret abortion. Britney describes it as an excruciating process. In the wake of the memoir's release, hate from Britney fans was so intense that Timberlake had to disable comments on his Instagram. But now for the first time, the singer has made any kind of acknowledgement of the memoir.

Justin Timberlake Prefaces "Cry Me A River"

According to TMZ, Justin Timberlake made a subtle nod to the controversy during a recent performance in Las Vegas. He was gearing up to perform his massive hit song "Cry Me A River" which is famously about the alleged infidelity that brought down his relationship with Spears. He very briefly mentioned that the song came with "no disrespect" before starting his performance. While the crowd doesn't seem to have any massive reaction to his specific comments, fans online did.

Unsurprisingly, Timberlake isn't out of the woods yet with Britney fans. "The whole song and video is disrespect" one fan points out in the comments of a repost on twitter. What do you think of Justin Timberlake's subtle acknowledgement of Britney's memoir in a recent performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

