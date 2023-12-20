Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day" Becomes His First Song To Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Ice Cube has officially joined the pantheon of rappers with a track that's been streamed more than 1 billion times on Spotify. The previously ultra-rare achievement is becoming more and more common the longer the service is around. Some major artists like Drake and Ed Sheeran have racked up numerous such tracks. Now other artists are joining the fray with hits both new and old hitting 1 billion every day.

The most recent addition to the bunch is Ice Cube. The veteran rapper just netted his first-ever song to reach the 1 billion mark and it's probably the track you'd expect. His biggest Hot 100 hit ever and one of the biggest songs of his career "It Was A Good Day" also became his first to surpass 1 billion streams. The achievement is especially impressive given how old the song is. The vast majority of billion-stream songs were released in recent years while Spotify was already an active platform. But a number of major hits from the 80s and 90s have reached the milestone in recent years.

Ice Cube Joins The 1 Billion Spotify Streams Club

Last month, Ice Cube had an NBA award named after him. The basketball league officially announced an Impact Award named after the rapper. The award is meant to honor the rapper's “extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game, and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development.”

Some, including Ice Cube himself, see the gesture as an attempt to appease him. Cube is affiliated with the BIG3 basketball league. He's suggested on numerous occasions that the NBA is trying to kill the league in an effort to squeeze out competition. What do you think about "It Was A Good Day" being Ice Cube's first song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify? Do you think he has any other, more deserving tracks? Let us know in the comment section below.

