Ice Cube Claps Back At Twitter User Over Crack Epidemic Claim

Ice Cube had a response ready for a fan making the connection between NWA and the crack epidemic.

Lavender Alexandria
Ice Cube is no stranger to generating controversy from some of his political takes. Back in July, he drew a lot of controversy from fans and rappers online for appearing on an episode of conservative pundit Tucker Carlson's Twitter show. During the interview, the pair dug into Cube's anti-vaccine sentiments. He told a story about how he had turned down a major payday from a film that would have required him to be vaccinated while on set. More recently, he's been vocal about Elon Musk and how the tech billionaire has largely failed to improve Twitter since purchasing it. He posted a meme intended to troll Musk earlier this month.

Despite his issues with the platform, Ice Cube recently gave his Twitter fans the chance to ask him anything they wanted to. One fan asked an evocatively phrased question about NWA's role in the diminishing of conscious rap. "Was NWA part of the agenda to destroy conscious rap which was growing in popularity at the time, and promote sex violence and gangster behaviour amongst the youth?" their questions read. As you'd expect fans in the comments have mixed reactions to the question but some agree. "Unfortunately music did play a part with the crack being pumped into our black and latino neighborhoods," his response read.

Ice Cube Refutes Claims Of NWA's Impact On Crack Epidemic

Ice Cube responded to both fans, clapping back at their assertions. "Bullsh*t. Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word N*gga. It was all here before NWA," his detailed response reads.

Ice Cube was letting fans ask him questions to celebrate the announcement of his new album. The project is called Man Down and he will reportedly be putting the finishing touches on it in a few weeks. What do you think of Ice Cube's response to questions about NWA and the crack epidemic? Let us know in the comment section below.

